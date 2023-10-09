WEEK 7: Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Can you believe there are just two weeks left in the Idaho High School Football regular season? So far this year we’ve seen plenty of amazing plays on the Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week. But this week’s play may go down as the play of the year for the 2023 high school football season.

This week’s play comes from the game between the Jerome Tigers and Minico Spartans and while the final score wasn’t too pretty for the Tigers, hopefully this highlight reel play makes up for it to some degree.

Jerome quarterback Kale Bingham takes the snap does a three-step drop before unloading a deep ball down the field and it appeared that it was going to be picked off by the Minico defender Nick Wayment, but instead it’s Jerome’s Seth Capps who says “I’ll take that” and breaks away from the other safety for a Tigers touchdown and gives a nice celebration there.

Let’s see that again great connection between Bingham and Capps for the touchdown however Jerome would fall 81-20 in the game as Minico would put up a school record for points.

Jerome has two chances left this season to pick up that elusive first win against Burley next week and Mountain Home to close out the year.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.