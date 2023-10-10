Advertise with Us
4A district soccer tournaments highlights and scores; Monday Idaho prep scores

The 4A district soccer tournaments continued Monday, with eight teams looking to book their ticket to the championship games on Wednesday.
The 4A district soccer tournaments continued Monday, with eight teams looking to book their ticket to the championship games on Wednesday.(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:17 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 4A district soccer tournaments continued Monday, with eight teams looking to book their ticket to the championship games on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the matchups.

Girls bracket:

No. 1 Twin Falls: 2, No. 4 Wood River: 1

After full-time ended with a 1-1 score, extra time was needed to decide the matchup.

The top-seeded Bruins proved to be too dominant in the end, and scored the winning goal in extra time, defeating Wood River 2-1.

Twin Falls will host No. 2 Canyon Ridge in the championship game Wednesday at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. Kickoff is set for 4:30.

Wood River will host a consolation game Tuesday against Jerome. Time TBD.

No. 2 Canyon Ridge: 3, No. 3 Mountain Home: 0

The Riverhawks and Tigers split the regular season series at one game each, now, their third game sees the winner heading to the championship.

In the first game of the day, the Riverhawks got off to a quick start, thanks to a beautiful free kick from senior Charlotte Chesley.

From the left sideline, Chesley floated a ball toward the goal and over the goalkeeper’s head as she gave Canyon Ridge a 1-0 lead.

After a one-score half, the Rivherhawks were back in business in the second.

Senior forward Jayva Hicks zoomed down the left sideline, got by a defender, and found the back of the net, as the Riverhawks doubled their lead.

As the game was coming to an end, first-year midfielder, Lilianna Hunter one-touched the ball into the top left corner of the net, sealing the game for the Riverhawks as they won 3-0.

Canyon Ridge will now take on No. 1 Twin Falls in the championship game Wednesday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. Kickoff is set for 4:30.

Mountain Home will host a consolation game Tuesday against Jerome. Kickoff is set for 5:00.

Boys bracket:

No. 1 Canyon Ridge: 5, No. 4 Burley: 0

The Riverhawks left this game with no doubt.

After going up five scores, Canyon Ridge was on cruise control as they came away with a 5-0 victory and booked their ticket to the championship game.

The Riverhawks will host No. 2 Wood River on Wednesday at 4:30 for the championship.

Burley will host a consolation game Tuesday against Jerome. Kickoff is set for 4:30.

No. 2 Wood River: 5, No. 3 Mountain Home: 1

The Wolverines showed why they’re one of the best teams not only in the district, but in the state as well.

They dismantled Mountain Home en route to a 5-1 win.

Wood River will travel and take on No. 1 Canyon Ridge on Wednesday in the championship game. Kickoff is set for 4:30.

Mountain Home will host a consolation game Tuesday against Twin Falls. Kickoff is set for 3:00.

