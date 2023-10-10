Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls High Schools host Veteran’s Brunch

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School played host to the Service Bowl week’s Veteran’s brunch this year.

The Veteran’s brunch is a joint event between the Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge High School student councils leading up to the football game on Friday night.

Many football players from both sides were in attendance at the brunch as well, but today was not about them, it was about the Veterans who have served and helped to preserve our freedoms here at home and gives a chance to reflect everything this week stands for.

“There is more of a meaning behind the game and it’s just to make sure we thank all our service members in the community, and we try to focus on a different area each day,” said Elsie Summerfield, the Senior Class Spirit Coordinator at Canyon Ridge High School.

“And we decided that coming together, having brunch with the Veterans, talking to them, letting them get to know the football teams would just be a great way to show them that we are thinking of them, and we do appreciate everything they do for our community.”

The student councils at both schools felt that brunch was one of the better ways that they were able to recognize our local service members.

The typical breakfast spread of eggs, muffins, rolls and fruit as well as juice was offered and one of the veterans with connections to both schools spoke about why she was in attendance.

“Definitely the food, but definitely the camaraderie I like seeing the two rival schools come together for a united purpose,” said SSG. Sarah Pak, who is also the Military Leadership class instructor at both high schools.

Even with the rivalry between schools a lot of these kids grew up playing on the same sports teams, going to the same places to hang out, and many are still friends with one another.

That goes to show that despite the on-field battling with one another, these two schools really have a lot in common and both love their community. And this week gives them a chance to give back and say thank you to those who helped preserve the freedoms in the community.

“I think it just gives us a new perspective, because it’s not something we know a lot about obviously as young people and it’s something we haven’t experienced, but i think that’s something that gets passed down and the more that we can mingle with them the better we are,” said Preston Stokes, the ASB Vice President of Twin Falls High School and a Bruins football player.

As the week goes on the two rival schools will be hosting more events for Service Bowl week leading up to the big game on Friday night.

