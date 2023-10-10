‘Fefu and her Friends’ at the College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Starting on October 11 a new play will be performed at the College of Southern Idahos’ Fine Art Center. “Fefu and her Friends” is a play about eight women’s individual and collective journeys to explore their femininity in a highly masculine world.

To help promote the performance Burcu Seyben and Ellise Rivera Dopp joined us on Rise and Shine to tell us about the play.

To learn more about the play click the play button up above.

