Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

‘Fefu and her Friends’ at the College of Southern Idaho

Fefu and Her Friends
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Starting on October 11 a new play will be performed at the College of Southern Idahos’ Fine Art Center. “Fefu and her Friends” is a play about eight women’s individual and collective journeys to explore their femininity in a highly masculine world.

To help promote the performance Burcu Seyben and Ellise Rivera Dopp joined us on Rise and Shine to tell us about the play.

To learn more about the play click the play button up above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update

Latest News

Southern Idaho Forecast 10-10
Southern Idaho Forecast 10-10
Monday evening's online weather update {10/9/2023}
Gas Prices
AAA Idaho: Idaho gas prices are finally going down
In southern Idaho, 35 people have lost their life in a vehicular crash this year, according to...
Fatal crashes on Idaho roads are up from last year; What are the contributing factors?
Slices Cheesecake opened in Filer in the past week and is currently taking orders.
Slices Cheesecake opens in Filer