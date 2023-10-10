Health officials say the COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines can all be taken at once

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fall and winter respiratory season are fast approaching and with the Gem state seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases the Idaho Division of Public Health is urging people to get the latest COVID booster and flu shot.

Medical Director Christine Hahn told KMVT that during the Northern Hemisphere’s summer, they track the Southern Hemisphere’s winter flu season and that the flu shot was very effective in the South.

Hahn said the vaccine used for flu in the Southern Hemisphere is very similar to the flu shot they will be using during the United States’ winter, and they believe it will prevent hospitalizations and severe illness.

“So, we’re thinking the vaccine is going to be effective this year and worth getting if you want to stay out of the hospital, avoid missing work, avoid missing school, all those things,” said Hahn.

Hahn said there is also an R-S-V vaccine for seniors and all three vaccines can be given simultaneously.

For more information on the COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines you can visit vaccines.gov.

