Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Health officials say the COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines can all be taken at once

Getting the flu and COVID shots will likely offer optimal protection this fall and winter season.
Getting the flu and COVID shots will likely offer optimal protection this fall and winter season.(Arizona's Family)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fall and winter respiratory season are fast approaching and with the Gem state seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases the Idaho Division of Public Health is urging people to get the latest COVID booster and flu shot.

Medical Director Christine Hahn told KMVT that during the Northern Hemisphere’s summer, they track the Southern Hemisphere’s winter flu season and that the flu shot was very effective in the South.

Hahn said the vaccine used for flu in the Southern Hemisphere is very similar to the flu shot they will be using during the United States’ winter, and they believe it will prevent hospitalizations and severe illness.

“So, we’re thinking the vaccine is going to be effective this year and worth getting if you want to stay out of the hospital, avoid missing work, avoid missing school, all those things,” said Hahn.

Hahn said there is also an R-S-V vaccine for seniors and all three vaccines can be given simultaneously.

For more information on the COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines you can visit vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update

Latest News

One of the events put on by Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge High School students was a Veteran's...
Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls High Schools host Veteran’s Brunch
Fefu and Her Friends
‘Fefu and her Friends’ at the College of Southern Idaho
Space Oases
New show “Space Oases” airing at the College of Southern Idaho
Southern Idaho Forecast 10-10
Southern Idaho Forecast 10-10