Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

New show “Space Oases” airing at the College of Southern Idaho

Space Oases at the CSI Planetarium
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There is a new show airing at the College of Southern Idaho. “Space Oases” began airing last week at the college and tracks water throughout the solar system.

To help explain what the show is we were joined by planetarium manager Rick Greenawald who told us about when the show airs. To learn more about the program and other shows at the College of Southern Idaho click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update

Latest News

Southern Idaho Forecast 10-10
Southern Idaho Forecast 10-10
Monday evening's online weather update {10/9/2023}
Gas Prices
AAA Idaho: Idaho gas prices are finally going down
In southern Idaho, 35 people have lost their life in a vehicular crash this year, according to...
Fatal crashes on Idaho roads are up from last year; What are the contributing factors?
Slices Cheesecake opened in Filer in the past week and is currently taking orders.
Slices Cheesecake opens in Filer