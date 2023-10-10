St. Luke’s to conduct suicide prevention study thanks to large grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the United States, and Idaho ranks among the states with the highest rate of suicide.

Because of that, St. Luke’s is in the middle of conducting a research study regarding suicide prevention.

They have been doing this research for the past three years, and are now continuing the study.

The first part of the study was looking at adolescents and adults in Idaho and they worked to understand what connection and reaching out to people can do for someone who is in distress.

Now, in the second part of the study, they are looking to determine just how much connection is helpful.

“This next phase we are really leaning in to understand how many messages do we need to send in order to help people stay safe and how many are most helpful,” said Dr. Anna Radin, an epidemiologist and an applied research scientist.

They are partnering with the Idaho Suicide and Prevention Crisis Hot Line and the University of Washington.

This is funded through a 1.5 million dollar grant through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“We will be recruiting 849 participants aged 12 and older who are at risk for suicide to participate for the study, we will be recruiting patients at St. Luke’s Behavioral Health and Primary Care clinics who screen at risk for suicide during one of their encounters with a provider,” said Dr. Radin.

They will discuss their findings with other states and hospitals after they complete their study in three years.

