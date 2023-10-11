Advertise with Us
Canyon Ridge volleyball sweep on senior night; Tuesday’s Idaho prep scores

Madison Bland was recognized pregame by the school for her contributions to the program.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge volleyball team hosted Mountain Home Tuesday night for Senior Night.

She had the hot hand, getting her time off to a good start with a pair of kills.

The Riverhawks would prove to be too dominant for the Tigers as they came away with a 3-0 victory (25-10, 25-6, 25-16).

Other volleyball scores:

Declo 3, Sun Valley Community School 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17)

Declo stats:

- Ellie Erickson 8 kills, 4 aces.

- Jordan Taylor 3 kills and 2 blocks.

- Rachel Nebeker 5 kills.

Hagerman 3, Camas County 1 (25-12, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16)

Murtaugh 3, Carey 0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-8)

Snake River 3, Filer 0

Burley 3, Minico 1

Boys’ soccer

#5 Jerome 2 @ #4 Burley 1

Burley is eliminated

Jerome scores 2 goals in the last five minutes to win

Girls’ soccer

Girls Soccer #6 Burley 0 @ #3 Mountain Home 11

Burley is eliminated

Cross Country

Burley varsity boys & varsity girls both won the Doug Root Invite in Mountain Home

