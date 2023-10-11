Canyon Ridge volleyball sweep on senior night; Tuesday’s Idaho prep scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge volleyball team hosted Mountain Home Tuesday night for Senior Night.

Madison Bland was recognized pregame by the school for her contributions to the program.

She had the hot hand, getting her time off to a good start with a pair of kills.

The Riverhawks would prove to be too dominant for the Tigers as they came away with a 3-0 victory (25-10, 25-6, 25-16).

Other volleyball scores:

Declo 3, Sun Valley Community School 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17)

Declo stats:

- Ellie Erickson 8 kills, 4 aces.

- Jordan Taylor 3 kills and 2 blocks.

- Rachel Nebeker 5 kills.

Hagerman 3, Camas County 1 (25-12, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16)

Murtaugh 3, Carey 0 (25-15, 27-25, 25-8)

Snake River 3, Filer 0

Burley 3, Minico 1

Boys’ soccer

#5 Jerome 2 @ #4 Burley 1

Burley is eliminated

Jerome scores 2 goals in the last five minutes to win

Girls’ soccer

Girls Soccer #6 Burley 0 @ #3 Mountain Home 11

Burley is eliminated

Cross Country

Burley varsity boys & varsity girls both won the Doug Root Invite in Mountain Home

