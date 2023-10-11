Heyburn woman in final five of national competition

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween is still three weeks away, but a local woman needs the Magic Valley’s help to make her holiday the best one possible.

Ashley Soto, a 30-year-old woman from Heyburn, entered the Face of Horror competition with over 150 thousand entrants nationwide.

Now just two days away from the closing of voting, Soto is firmly in the national top five.

The winner of the competition will take home a 13-thousand-dollar cash prize as well as a trip to Hollywood for a photoshoot with Kane Hodder, the actor who played the original Jason Voorhees in Friday the Thirteenth.

Soto spoke about what getting this far in the competition meant to her.

“It’s a dream come true for a horror fan...It’s wild to me. It’s mind-blowing. I’ve had a lot of love and a lot of support from the community. Without everyone’s help I would not be this far,” Soto said.

Voting is open until the evening of October 12 and Ashley is the only Idaho resident to ever get this far in the competition.

If you would like to cast your vote for Ashley follow this link: https://faceofhorror.org/2023/ashley-rae-soto

