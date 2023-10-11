Join the fight against breast cancer by getting a pink can from PSI Waste Systems

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October isn’t just spooky season, its pink season, and PSI Waste Systems in Twin Falls has joined the fight against breast cancer to kick things off.

The waste management company first joined the fight against breast cancer in 2019 after one of their employees was diagnosed. The company created a campaign, selling pink cans with the slogan “dump breast cancer,” for $50 dollars each.

“We have sold 660 residential cans, we just started the campaign for the dumpsters, we raised $34,000 so far, that have been going to the mobile mammogram service through the St. Luke’s foundation,” said PSI’s Commercial Sales Manager, Lin Gowan.

The funds are used to help women within the community who are not capable of paying for a mammogram. Other funds will be used to build a new mobile mammogram truck for those who are unable to go into an office. The goal is to have the truck ready by summer of 2024.

“Idaho is one of the worst, if not the worst, depending on the year, in the nation, for receiving breast cancer exams and mammograms,” said St. Lukes Gifts & Planning Director, Brent Evans. “That’s leading to more deaths because of breast cancer. And the statistics show that 98 out of 100 women will still be alive after being diagnosed 5years later if they’re diagnosed early. If they’re diagnosed later, once it become metastatic, the chances of survival is very slim.”

Residential accounts can find more information on how to get a pink can by visiting psitwinfalls.com. As for commercial accounts that are interested in joining the fight against breast cancer, PSI just started new campaign for dumpsters.

“We want to raise as much as we can and that’s why we just now started the pink dumpster campaign for commercial accounts and they can donate depending on the size of the can,” said Gowan.

