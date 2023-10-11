Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Join the fight against breast cancer by getting a pink can from PSI Waste Systems

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October isn’t just spooky season, its pink season, and PSI Waste Systems in Twin Falls has joined the fight against breast cancer to kick things off.

The waste management company first joined the fight against breast cancer in 2019 after one of their employees was diagnosed. The company created a campaign, selling pink cans with the slogan “dump breast cancer,” for $50 dollars each.

“We have sold 660 residential cans, we just started the campaign for the dumpsters, we raised $34,000 so far, that have been going to the mobile mammogram service through the St. Luke’s foundation,” said PSI’s Commercial Sales Manager, Lin Gowan.

The funds are used to help women within the community who are not capable of paying for a mammogram. Other funds will be used to build a new mobile mammogram truck for those who are unable to go into an office. The goal is to have the truck ready by summer of 2024.

“Idaho is one of the worst, if not the worst, depending on the year, in the nation, for receiving breast cancer exams and mammograms,” said St. Lukes Gifts & Planning Director, Brent Evans. “That’s leading to more deaths because of breast cancer. And the statistics show that 98 out of 100 women will still be alive after being diagnosed 5years later if they’re diagnosed early. If they’re diagnosed later, once it become metastatic, the chances of survival is very slim.”

Residential accounts can find more information on how to get a pink can by visiting psitwinfalls.com. As for commercial accounts that are interested in joining the fight against breast cancer, PSI just started new campaign for dumpsters.

“We want to raise as much as we can and that’s why we just now started the pink dumpster campaign for commercial accounts and they can donate depending on the size of the can,” said Gowan.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
The district does not anticipate the change will affect the day-to-day operations at Canyon...
Dr. Kasey Teske no longer principal at Canyon Ridge High School

Latest News

Janis Lloyd Carnahan passed away peacefully from natural causes on Saturday, October 7, 2023,...
Carnahan, Janis Lloyd
In loving memory of Carolyn Konrad; wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother who...
Konrad, Carolyn
Robert Dale Alverson was born September 14, 1955, in Crescent City, California, and died...
Alverson, Robert Dale
The Haunted Shop in Jerome
Spooky Season: Jerome Haunted Shop opens on October 30th