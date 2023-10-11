Advertise with Us
Tuesday 3A district soccer highlights and results

The 3A district soccer tournaments continued Tuesday where eight teams were in action, trying to book a spot in the championship game.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 3A district soccer tournaments continued Tuesday where eight teams were in action, trying to book a spot in the championship game.

Girls bracket:

#1 Kimberly: 7, #4 Bliss: 0

The top-seeded Bulldogs hosted the Bears on Tuesday afternoon.

Not even two minutes into the game, Kimberly senior Ellie Stastny hit a screamer free-kick goal to give her squad a 1-0 lead.

The action would not stop in the first half, as Bulldog freshman Cassidy Johnson would find the back of the net twice, to give Kimberly a 3-0 halftime lead.

They would carry that momentum into the second half, adding four more goals in the 7-0 win.

Kimberly secured a spot in the state tournament and will host No. 2 Sun Valley in the district championship game on Thursday at 4:00.

Bliss will travel to take on Buhl in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 4:00.

#2 Sun Valley Community School: 2, # 3 Buhl: 1

The Cutthroats welcomed in the Indians where the winner would advance to play Kimberly.

After being tied through 80 minutes, the game would head to extra time.

In the end, Sun Valley would prevail 2-1, thanks to goals from Mia Hansmeyer and Ruby Crist.

Sun Valley secures a spot in the state tournament and will travel to take on No. 1 Kimberly in the district championship game on Thursday at 4:00.

Buhl will host Bliss in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 4:00.

Boys bracket:

#1 Sun Valley Community School: 3, #5 Bliss: 2

The top-seeded Cutthroats were able to edge the Bears for a narrow 3-2 victory.

Sun Valley secures a spot in the state tournament and will host No. 2 Wendell in the district championship game on Thursday at 4:00.

Bliss will travel to Kimberly to play in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 4:00.

#2 Wendell: 2, #3 Kimberly: 0

After a first-half goal from the captain Eduardo Nieves, the Trojans would add another score to come away with the 2-0 victory.

Wendell secured a spot in the state tournament and will travel to No. 1 Sun Valley on Thursday at 4:00 in the championship game.

Kimberly will host Bliss in the consolation bracket Thursday at 4:00.

