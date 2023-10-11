Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Valley’s Josh Hardy named Player of the Week

The junior quarterback led his team to an upset victory over highly ranked Lighthouse Christian, 66-34 on Friday night.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Valley High School’s Josh Hardy has been named KMVT’s Player of the Week.

The junior quarterback led his team to an upset victory over highly ranked Lighthouse Christian, 66-34, on Friday night.

The Viking’s signal-caller led his offense with 344 total yards of offense while scoring seven touchdowns, including four on the ground and three through the air.

Hardy now has over 15 passing touchdowns and more than 12 rushing scores this season.

The Vikings and Hardy look to carry their momentum on Friday in a huge conference matchup as they travel to top-ranked Oakley.

