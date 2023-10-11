Advertise with Us
Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

