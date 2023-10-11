Advertise with Us
Wellness Wednesday: Physician Assistant week

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s physician assistant week, and on Wellness Wednesday we had Daniel Winward from St. Luke’s Family Medicine join us on Rise and Shine.

He told us about the training required to become a physician assistant, how the career got its start, and what exactly a physician assistant does. For more information on Physician Assistants Week click the play button above.

