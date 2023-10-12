Behind the Business: The Haunted Mansions of Albion

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over a decade and a half during the month of October, The Haunted Mansions of Albion has provided hair raising scares and bone tingling frights for all of southern Idaho.

Based on the historic grounds of the Albion Normal School, The Haunted Mansions has grown into one of the largest haunted themed attractions in the entire Pacific Northwest. And that distinction can be attributed to the sheer size of the property.

“The college buildings, like the historic buildings themselves, are so expensive. There’s five buildings that people go through and they are huge; some of them are four-stories,” said Co-Owner Heather Mortensen.

Every year The Haunted Mansions tries to change things up a bit, adding new attractions and opening new parts of buildings.

This year they’ve reached deep into the talented southern Idaho acting pool and have partnered with the Orpheum Theater in Twin Falls for something special.

“They’ve transformed our Comish Hall, the building that typically in the past has been our paranormal building; they’ve transformed it into a Whispering Manor, which is what they’re calling it. They kind of have a theme going on and they have amazing costumes from the Orpheum Theater,” said Mortensen.

Tim Yenne, or the ghost of Bartholomew Wise, is one of those actors from the Orpheum theaters. He gives us a quick idea of that Whispering Manor is all about.

“The first floor is pretty much a guided tour; you’ll be able to tell where you’re going to go, and if you’re used to coming to Albion, you’ll notice that the second floor is just like Comish Hall has always been. It’s a free wonder, take pictures ghost hunt. But yeah, we’ve got actors on both floors, so you’ll never know,” said actor Tim Yenne.

As part of the evolution of The Hunted Mansions, multiple independent vendors are getting in on the fright-time action, giving more options for paying customers.

“Sometimes people don’t like to go inside the buildings, they just want to come out and have the ambiance and the feel and see what’s going on out here. So, we do have a lot of cool entertainment going on outside.”

While food vendors, fire dancers and impressive costumed creatures wow the crowds outside. Deep in the bowels of Comish Hall is another type of vendor.

“I’m the reason why Comish Hall smells like incense and sage.”

Zach Lindsay is a palm reader; he says he’s extremely grateful to The Haunted Mansions for giving him this opportunity to shine.

“If the Mortensen’s and the Hunted Mansion did not do this and allow me to be here, I would be going from Ren-Fairs, festivals, things all around the year and it would be just small pockets of business. Whereas, during October, this is what I do; this is my main bread winner,” said palm reader Zach Lindsay.

The Hunted Mansions of Albion is open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night until October 28th.

“We like to do all of our ticketing online, if possible, we have scheduled timeframes to come so we try not to have everybody show up at one time and make it a more enjoyable experience for everybody,” said Mortensen.

For more information on The Haunted Mansions of Albion, including ticketing information, log onto their website at HauntedAlbion.com.

