Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.(MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First, it was Girl Scout cookies, now inflation looks to be hitting burritos and tacos.

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.

While the Mexican grill chain hasn’t said how much it is raising prices, in June 2021, the increase was about 4 percent.

Chipotle’s representatives said so far, the chain hasn’t seen a decrease in business.

According to the company, its total revenue is healthy and growing more than 13 percent in the quarter that ended in June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition

Latest News

Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
The autopsies for Penelope and her calf Zuri (right) were released after they died in July.
Causes of death for Texas zoo’s giraffes Penelope and Zuri released
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to a player who bought a ticket in a California mountain town
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84