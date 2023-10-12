Advertise with Us
Crime spree leads to fatal crash in Meridian, one suspect still at-large

A Payette woman is dead after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Meridian.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A crime spree in the Treasure Valley has left one dead, one in custody and one at-large.

On Monday evening, Meridian police officers responded to a theft in progress at the Village at Meridian.

When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect’s vehicle, which was reported stolen from Ontario, Oregon.

The female suspect fled police and drove south on Eagle Road, going speeds of up to 90 miles per hour. She jumped the median, crashed into oncoming traffic and died at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Ada County Coroner’s Office identified her as Tylisha Evans, 22, of Payette.

Meanwhile, police believe two of her accomplices, stole a security vehicle from the Village that night.

On Tuesday, police received a community tip and located one of the suspects, Angel Morado, 20, also of Payette, who was booked into jail.

One more male suspect remains at-large. He has not been identified as of yet.

Video Courtesy of: KBOI

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

