Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

CSI’s Elizabeth Phillips named National Runner of the Week

Phillips won her first collegiate cross country meet this past weekend with a 5k time of 18:22.4 seconds, winning the Steve Reeder Memorial 5k.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The college of southern Idaho’s Elizabeth Phillips was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association National Runner of the Week.

Phillips won her first collegiate cross country meet this past weekend with a 5k time of 18:22.4 seconds, winning the Steve Reeder Memorial 5k.

The sophomore beat out competitors from Utah State University, University of Utah, Northwest Nazarene, Weber State, and Salt Lake Community College.

Phillips and CSI are back in action this weekend as they compete in the George Oja Linfield Invitational in Salem, Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
Rupert's Wilson Theatre is holding a town ghost tour this weekend.
Wilson Theatre hosting Ghost Tours of Rupert this weekend

Latest News

The boys and girls 4A district soccer tournaments were held Wednesday evening, which included...
Twin Falls girls and Canyon Ridge boys named conference champions; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
The 3A district soccer tournaments continued Tuesday where eight teams were in action, trying...
Tuesday 3A district soccer highlights and results
Madison Bland was recognized pregame by the school for her contributions to the program.
Canyon Ridge volleyball sweep on senior night; Tuesday’s Idaho prep scores
The junior quarterback led his team to an upset victory over highly ranked Lighthouse...
Valley’s Josh Hardy named Player of the Week