CSI’s Elizabeth Phillips named National Runner of the Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The college of southern Idaho’s Elizabeth Phillips was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association National Runner of the Week.

Phillips won her first collegiate cross country meet this past weekend with a 5k time of 18:22.4 seconds, winning the Steve Reeder Memorial 5k.

The sophomore beat out competitors from Utah State University, University of Utah, Northwest Nazarene, Weber State, and Salt Lake Community College.

Phillips and CSI are back in action this weekend as they compete in the George Oja Linfield Invitational in Salem, Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.