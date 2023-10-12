The deadline for registering to vote is Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Election season is once again upon us, and the deadline to register to vote in this election cycle is Friday, October 13. To speak about the local elections that will be going on all around the valley we were joined by Associate Professor of Political Science at the College of Southern Idaho Perri Gardner, and Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock on Rise and Shine.

They spoke about the historic voter turnout we have had over the past few years, getting students involved in the voting process, the deadline for the November 7th election, and the candidate forum that will be held at the College of Southern Idaho in the Fine Arts Auditorium on Thursday, October 19.

To watch the full interview with Ms. Glascock and Ms. Gardner click the play button above.

