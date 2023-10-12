Advertise with Us
The deadline for registering to vote is Friday

Local Elections with Kristina Glascock and Perri Gardner
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Election season is once again upon us, and the deadline to register to vote in this election cycle is Friday, October 13. To speak about the local elections that will be going on all around the valley we were joined by Associate Professor of Political Science at the College of Southern Idaho Perri Gardner, and Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock on Rise and Shine.

They spoke about the historic voter turnout we have had over the past few years, getting students involved in the voting process, the deadline for the November 7th election, and the candidate forum that will be held at the College of Southern Idaho in the Fine Arts Auditorium on Thursday, October 19.

To watch the full interview with Ms. Glascock and Ms. Gardner click the play button above.

