Gas line explosion in Middleton caused 4-mile evacuation early Thursday, one injured

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A gas line explosion in Middleton early Thursday caused a 4-mile radius evacuation and injured one person.

According to the Middleton Star Fire District, the explosion happened near the intersection of Purple Sage Road and Duff Lane and was caused after a worker dug through a 22-inch natural gas transmission line with an excavator; the worker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the explosion.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s office asked residents to shelter in place, while Williams Pipeline technicians worked to shut down the gas line on both ends. The evacuation order was lifted just before Noon, Thursday.

Middleton Star Fire District Battalion Chief David Jones said that “The Explosion was felt, and the gas flow could be felt about a mile away.”

Highway 44 west of Star was closed for more than two hours following the incident; however the highway has since been reopened.

