Tanks for Watching

Gooding murder suspect preliminary hearing postponed extra week

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Athena Miller had a zoom court hearing on Wednesday, October 11th at the Gooding County 5th Judicial Court for the murder of her boyfriend Roger Driesel.

Back in May of last year, Driesel’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds underneath a tarp near a shop in Gooding County.

Athena later admitted to authorities during previous interviews with law enforcement that she asked her nephew, Nicholas James to kill her boyfriend.

Wednesday’s court hearing ended quickly after Judge Robinson gave the attorney and prosecution an extra week to submit their availability for preliminary hearings. According to the judge, he will give both parties until October 19th to decide when to move forward with the case.

Athena is currently being held at the Gooding Jail with no bond. Meanwhile, for Nicholas James, his status hearing has been postponed until October 31 at 10 a.m.

