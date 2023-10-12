Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho Fish and Game is offering multiple options for Hunters Ed

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s hunting season in Idaho, and if you haven’t gotten your hunting license yet, Fish and Game offers courses for those who don’t want to sit the next season out.

The courses will teach students hunting laws and ethics, survival skills, first aide, amongst other things. Classes are in person and are also available online.

If you were born after 1975, it is required by the state to take a hunter education course in order to purchase a hunting license. All courses are open for anyone from ages nine to adult, starting in February.

Classes are also volunteer based. According to the Volunteer Hunter Ed Service Coordinator, Tanarae Alberti, Fish and Game needs at least 20 to 30 more volunteer instructors each year to help teach.

“The volunteer instructors are kind of the backbone of the hunter’s education program, we have almost 100 instructors in our region, however because we need classes periodically throughout the whole year, we are need of new instructor every year,” said Alberti.

Find more information about the courses here. For inquiries about becoming a volunteer instructor, visit Fish and Games office at 324 S 417 E Ste 1, Jerome, ID 83338 or call (208) 324-4359.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
Rupert's Wilson Theatre is holding a town ghost tour this weekend.
Wilson Theatre hosting Ghost Tours of Rupert this weekend

Latest News

Hearing for Nicholas James and Athena Miller
Gooding murder suspect preliminary hearing postponed extra week
Behind the Business: The Haunted Mansions of Albion
Behind the Business: The Haunted Mansions of Albion
Perri Gardner and Kristina Glascock on Rise and Shine
The deadline for registering to vote is Friday
Appalachian Power said raising your thermostat by a few degrees can save on your energy bill
Idaho Power offers tips on how to save on utility bills during the cooler months