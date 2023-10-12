Idaho Fish and Game is offering multiple options for Hunters Ed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s hunting season in Idaho, and if you haven’t gotten your hunting license yet, Fish and Game offers courses for those who don’t want to sit the next season out.

The courses will teach students hunting laws and ethics, survival skills, first aide, amongst other things. Classes are in person and are also available online.

If you were born after 1975, it is required by the state to take a hunter education course in order to purchase a hunting license. All courses are open for anyone from ages nine to adult, starting in February.

Classes are also volunteer based. According to the Volunteer Hunter Ed Service Coordinator, Tanarae Alberti, Fish and Game needs at least 20 to 30 more volunteer instructors each year to help teach.

“The volunteer instructors are kind of the backbone of the hunter’s education program, we have almost 100 instructors in our region, however because we need classes periodically throughout the whole year, we are need of new instructor every year,” said Alberti.

Find more information about the courses here. For inquiries about becoming a volunteer instructor, visit Fish and Games office at 324 S 417 E Ste 1, Jerome, ID 83338 or call (208) 324-4359.

