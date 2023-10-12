Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho Power offers tips on how to save on utility bills during the cooler months

By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the arrival of fall and cooler weather Idaho Power is reminding residents of ways to ensure their homes are ready for cooler temperatures.

Angela Miller with Idaho Power says a kilowatt meter is a great way to see how efficient appliances are. She said a kilowatt meter can be programmed to measure how many watts each appliance is using to determine a home’s monthly rate.

She said the meters can be checked out from the Twin Falls and Gooding Public Libraries and if someone doesn’t have access to a library Idaho Power can help provide one.

“And these things are great when people are wondering about the efficiency rating of older appliances, such as refrigerators,” said Miller. “Other people, they think, I need space heaters, which we don’t really recommend space heaters for the fire hazard, but they are very expensive.”

Miller said another way people can save money on their utility bills is to unplug chargers when they are not in use.

She told KMVT that when a phone, tablet, or laptop charger is plugged in but not charging a device it draws power called a phantom load.

“That actually accommodates for about 6% of your total home’s usage,” said Miller. “And, if you did the math of how many millions and billions of dollars of phantom loads cost America, we could actually save the cost of building an entire powerplant.”

She also said for every degree someone changes their home it can cost 6% and a programable thermostat can help save on heating bills at night.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
Rupert's Wilson Theatre is holding a town ghost tour this weekend.
Wilson Theatre hosting Ghost Tours of Rupert this weekend

Latest News

Perri Gardner and Kristina Glascock on Rise and Shine
The deadline for registering to vote is Friday
Quagga Tour
State leaders tour Quagga treatment site in Twin Falls
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Ontario, OR authorities are searching for a man after woman found dead in her car after missing persons report filed
It's PA Week
Wellness Wednesday: Physician Assistant week