Idaho Power offers tips on how to save on utility bills during the cooler months

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the arrival of fall and cooler weather Idaho Power is reminding residents of ways to ensure their homes are ready for cooler temperatures.

Angela Miller with Idaho Power says a kilowatt meter is a great way to see how efficient appliances are. She said a kilowatt meter can be programmed to measure how many watts each appliance is using to determine a home’s monthly rate.

She said the meters can be checked out from the Twin Falls and Gooding Public Libraries and if someone doesn’t have access to a library Idaho Power can help provide one.

“And these things are great when people are wondering about the efficiency rating of older appliances, such as refrigerators,” said Miller. “Other people, they think, I need space heaters, which we don’t really recommend space heaters for the fire hazard, but they are very expensive.”

Miller said another way people can save money on their utility bills is to unplug chargers when they are not in use.

She told KMVT that when a phone, tablet, or laptop charger is plugged in but not charging a device it draws power called a phantom load.

“That actually accommodates for about 6% of your total home’s usage,” said Miller. “And, if you did the math of how many millions and billions of dollars of phantom loads cost America, we could actually save the cost of building an entire powerplant.”

She also said for every degree someone changes their home it can cost 6% and a programable thermostat can help save on heating bills at night.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.