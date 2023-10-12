Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho State Department of Education hosts reading literacy event

The focus was to explore the science of reading, which the State Department of Education incorporated into its kindergarten through third grade curriculum this year.
A person reading in the Minot Public Library
A person reading in the Minot Public Library(Haley Burchett | KMOT-TV)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Education stakeholders and leaders met at the capitol to explore the science of reading by talking about what’s working, what’s not as well as what tools Idaho educators need to increase third grade reading literacy statewide.

The event called “Sold A Story- How Teaching Kids Reading Went So Wrong” was hosted by the Idaho State Department of Education.

For over two and a half hours those participating in the workshop heard from classroom educators who teach children reading skills. Plus, there were question and answer panels and remarks from state leaders.

The focus was to explore the science of reading, which the State Department of Education incorporated into its kindergarten through third grade curriculum this year. The goal is to support all students, especially those who may have dyslexia.

The name of the event comes from an education podcast hosted by education reporter Emily Hanford, with American Public Media who spoke about covering the reading crisis in the classroom.

Hanford says, “the implications of this are really stunning. If you’re from a low-income family or even just a middle income or moderate-income family there’s really no safety net, there’s no backup if your child isn’t being taught to read in school. As one mom in Maryland put it where i live, she said getting help for a struggling reader is a rich man’s game.”

A full recording of the event can be found on the Idaho State Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition

Latest News

The Twin Falls School district and Chamber of Commerce held their 2023 Legislative Tour...
The Twin Falls School District and Chamber of Commerce hold their 2023 Legislative Tour
Facebook footage of the gas line explosion in Middleton, ID that happened at 10:35am, Thursday,...
Gas line explosion in Middleton caused 4-mile evacuation early Thursday, one injured
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, photo Massachusetts State Police K-9, Maximus, searches a car...
Idaho’s Supreme Court ruling stands, police dog conducted illegal search
Authorities are still seeking a male suspect who was involved in a crime spree at the Village...
Meridian Police make arrest and engage in high-speed chase