Idaho State Department of Education hosts reading literacy event

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Education stakeholders and leaders met at the capitol to explore the science of reading by talking about what’s working, what’s not as well as what tools Idaho educators need to increase third grade reading literacy statewide.

The event called “Sold A Story- How Teaching Kids Reading Went So Wrong” was hosted by the Idaho State Department of Education.

For over two and a half hours those participating in the workshop heard from classroom educators who teach children reading skills. Plus, there were question and answer panels and remarks from state leaders.

The focus was to explore the science of reading, which the State Department of Education incorporated into its kindergarten through third grade curriculum this year. The goal is to support all students, especially those who may have dyslexia.

The name of the event comes from an education podcast hosted by education reporter Emily Hanford, with American Public Media who spoke about covering the reading crisis in the classroom.

Hanford says, “the implications of this are really stunning. If you’re from a low-income family or even just a middle income or moderate-income family there’s really no safety net, there’s no backup if your child isn’t being taught to read in school. As one mom in Maryland put it where i live, she said getting help for a struggling reader is a rich man’s game.”

A full recording of the event can be found on the Idaho State Department of Education’s website.

