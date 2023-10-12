Idaho’s Supreme Court ruling stands, police dog conducted illegal search

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to make a ruling on a high stakes Idaho case that tested the mettle of whether a police drug dog performed an illegal search during a traffic stop in Mountain Home four years ago.

Back in March, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that when a Mountain Home K9 unit jumped on the side of the vehicle that had been stopped, while following an officer’s commands, is a violation of the suspect’s Fourth Amendment protection against unlawful searches.

The lack of the federal court’s desire to make a ruling, means the decision from Idaho’s highest court stands, and sets a precedent for limitations on law enforcement’s ability to use drug sniffing dogs in searches.

Back in 2019, Kriby Dorff of Mountain Homes, who was convicted of drug possession and delivery, appealed the conviction to the state’s Supreme Court, and the courts ruling was that when the drug dog “intermeddled” with Dorff’s property, it was essentially a “warrantless search.”

The high court had previously ruled that the dog’s actions were prompted by an officer who made “upward gestures,” directing the K9 on where to sniff.

Idaho Justice Robyn Brody wrote in the majority opinion, “There is no asterisk to the Fourth Amendment excusing the unconstitutional acts of law enforcement when they are accomplished by means of a trained dog.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.