Menstrual product makers to reimburse ‘tampon tax’

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:14 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - A group of menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Shoppers still pay sales tax on menstruation products in 21 states. The Tampon Tax Coalition calls it an “unjust tax” on medical necessities.

The brands in the partnership include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva.

Shoppers who bought products in-store or online from those brands can submit their receipt through tampontaxback.com.

You text a photo of your receipt, and the group said they will Venmo or Paypal you back the tax you paid within 24 hours.

Women’s health advocates have argued for years that tampons, pads and other products should be sold free of taxes.

The Tampon Tax Coalition’s founder says she wants the tax to be removed in the remaining states that levy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

