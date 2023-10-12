Ontario, OR authorities are searching for a man after woman found dead in her car after missing persons report filed

ONTARIO, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — Authorities in Ontario, Oregon are on the hunt for an unknown suspect after a 24 year old Ontario woman was found dead in her car on Tuesday, October 10th.

According to a press release from Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe, police found the body of Daniela Perez after she was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement used the On-Star communication system to locate her vehicle, which was found around 7 p.m. in downtown Ontario in the Ontario School District Parking lot.

The discovery of Perez has launched a county-wide search for an unidentified man, and the district attorney’s office and Ontario law enforcement are asking the media and the public for assistance in identifying and locating the individual.

The FBI’s Portland office released photos earlier Wednesday on its social media account X, formerly Twitter. The post said that the man being sought was considered “armed and dangerous,” and was last seen at a Loves Truck Stop.

In a post made by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, If you see him or know of his location call Dispatch. And the post also gave an indication that law enforcement knows who he is.

Goldthrope says it is their belief that the man is dangerous, and he is not a local resident and had been in the area for only a few weeks.

