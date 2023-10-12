Twin Falls girls and Canyon Ridge boys named conference champions; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
The boys and girls 4A district soccer tournaments were held Wednesday evening, which included some dramatic finishes.
Girls
Twin Falls 2, Canyon Ridge 1
What a way to decide the championship and who would stamp their ticket to the state tournament.
The top two teams in the area, and a crosstown rivalry, made for an exciting title game.
After a scoreless first half, Riverhawks freshman midfielder, Lilianna Hunter would open the scoring, giving Canyon Ridge a 1-0 lead.
It wouldn’t last long, however, as Bruins senior forward Tiffany Humpherys would find herself on a breakaway and convert to equalize the game at one apiece.
She followed up and would get her brace, finding the back once again, to give Twin Falls the 2-1 victory and be crowned the Great Basin Conference champions.
The Bruins will begin their quest for a state championship starting next week.
Canyon Ridge will host a consolation game against Mountain Home on Thursday at 4:30. The winner will be the second team to qualify for the state tournament.
Boys
Canyon Ridge 1, Wood River 0
Another title game is going all the way to the wire.
After a scoreless first half, the Riverhawks would find success in the second half, converting a score and winning 1-0.
The Riverhawks are the Great Basin Conference boys’ champions and will compete in the state tournament starting next week.
Wood River will play in a consolation game against Mountain Home on Thursday. The winner will be the second team to qualify for the state tournament.
Consolation bracket
Girls
Mountain Home 5, Jerome 0
The Tigers will play Canyon Ridge on Thursday in the consolation final. Canyon Ridge will host the game for a 4:30 kickoff. The winner will be the second team to qualify for the state tournament.
Boys
Mountain Home 3, Jerome 1
The Tigers will play Wood River on Thursday in the consolation final. Wood River will host a 4:00 kickoff. The winner will be the second team to qualify for the state tournament.
Volleyball scores
Declo 3, Wendell 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-20)
