Twin Falls girls and Canyon Ridge boys named conference champions; Wednesday Idaho prep scores

The boys and girls 4A district soccer tournaments were held Wednesday evening, which included some dramatic finishes.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The boys and girls 4A district soccer tournaments were held Wednesday evening, which included some dramatic finishes.

Girls

Twin Falls 2, Canyon Ridge 1

What a way to decide the championship and who would stamp their ticket to the state tournament.

The top two teams in the area, and a crosstown rivalry, made for an exciting title game.

After a scoreless first half, Riverhawks freshman midfielder, Lilianna Hunter would open the scoring, giving Canyon Ridge a 1-0 lead.

It wouldn’t last long, however, as Bruins senior forward Tiffany Humpherys would find herself on a breakaway and convert to equalize the game at one apiece.

She followed up and would get her brace, finding the back once again, to give Twin Falls the 2-1 victory and be crowned the Great Basin Conference champions.

The Bruins will begin their quest for a state championship starting next week.

Canyon Ridge will host a consolation game against Mountain Home on Thursday at 4:30. The winner will be the second team to qualify for the state tournament.

Boys

Canyon Ridge 1, Wood River 0

Another title game is going all the way to the wire.

After a scoreless first half, the Riverhawks would find success in the second half, converting a score and winning 1-0.

The Riverhawks are the Great Basin Conference boys’ champions and will compete in the state tournament starting next week.

Wood River will play in a consolation game against Mountain Home on Thursday. The winner will be the second team to qualify for the state tournament.

Consolation bracket

Girls

Mountain Home 5, Jerome 0

The Tigers will play Canyon Ridge on Thursday in the consolation final. Canyon Ridge will host the game for a 4:30 kickoff. The winner will be the second team to qualify for the state tournament.

Boys

Mountain Home 3, Jerome 1

The Tigers will play Wood River on Thursday in the consolation final. Wood River will host a 4:00 kickoff. The winner will be the second team to qualify for the state tournament.

Volleyball scores

Declo 3, Wendell 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-20)

