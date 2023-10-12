The Twin Falls School District and Chamber of Commerce hold their 2023 Legislative Tour

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School district and the Twin Falls area Chamber of Commerce partnered up this morning for the 2023 legislative tour.

“So, every year the Twin Falls School district invites local community leaders as well as our state legislators to come through and see some programs within our schools,” said Director of Operations and Educational Technology Brady Dickinson

He said it’s important for leaders to go into the school and see the programs firsthand.

He said this is an opportunity for community leaders to interact with educators and ask questions to fully understand what happens in the schools on a day-to-day basis and build connections.

“And so, really the goal is to see some of the programs in action but beyond that build those connections so that when something comes up in a legislative session or a community leader has an idea about how to expand a program for workforce development that we’re able to sit down and have those conversations,” said Dickinson.

Programs highlighted this morning were the ADA-accessible adaptive playground and special education classes at Sawtooth Elementary School.

Twin Falls City Council member Craig Hawkins says seeing the new programs hits close to home.

“I also have the opportunity to be a substitute teacher, usually do that in the high schools,” said Hawkins. “I have grandkids going to school, in fact, one in this school even.”

Hawkins said the city and school district have a good relationship that allows them to partner with each other on facilities and programs.

He said it’s important the community takes an active role in education, from funding to teachers to educational programs including those with special needs or disabilities.

“My heart goes out to those kids, and for them to have that opportunity to be in with regular students and classrooms is very amazing,” said Hawkins. “I think it takes more work on the part of the teachers and paras. But I think it’s wonderful they can integrate in there and feel part of everything.”

The tour also went to Twin Falls High School to discuss enrichment programs and advisory programs and Oregon Trail Elementary School to learn about its dual language immersion program and student behavior support.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.