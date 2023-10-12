WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seven down, two to go; were in the Red-Zone. It’s Week 8 of gridiron action in southern Idaho and teams across the region are gearing up for the final push to the end of the regular season.

In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week, Twin Falls (6-1)(3-0) hosts Canyon Ridge (6-1)(2-1) for one of the more meaningful Service Bowls in this Twin Falls rivalry history. A win puts the Bruins in the drivers seat for a conference championship match up with top ranked Minico (6-2)(4-0) next week. A Canyon Ridge win means clear sailing for the Minico Spartans for the 4A Great Basin crown.

In other action around southern Idaho; Burley (2-5) looks to bounce back with a trip to Jerome (0-7), Buhl (5-2) makes the trip to undefeated Kimberly (7-0), Filer (0-7) welcomes Declo (7-0), Lighthouse (4-2) takes on Glenns Ferry (2-4), Valley (4-3) to Oakley (5-1), and Camas County (5-1) travels south to take on Castleford (2-4).

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - MINICO 4-0 6-2 2 - TWIN FALLS 3-0 6-1 3 - CANYON RIDGE 2-1 6-1 4 - BURLEY 1-2 2-5 5 - JEROME 0-3 0-7 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-4 1-6 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINAL GAME OF THE WEEK

FRI - 10/13/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CANYON RIDGE (6-1) TWIN FALLS (6-1)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM

(conference game) BURLEY (2-5) JEROME (0-7)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Caldwell - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MOUNTAIN HOME (1-6) CALDWELL (1-6)

BYE WEEK NEXT WEEK MINICO (6-2) Vs. TWIN FALLS

4A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-10-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Bishop Kelly 7-0 56 1ST 2 - Hillcrest 7-0 29 2ND 3 - Pocatello 3-2 29 3RD 4 - Skyline 4-3 14 4TH T5 - Twin Falls 6-1 12 5TH T5 - Minico 6-2 12 N/A Others receiving votes: Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - KIMBRELY 2-0 7-0 2 - BUHL 2-0 5-2 3 - GOODING 1-1 2-5 4 - WOOD RIVER 1-2 3-5 5 - FILER 0-3 0-7 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) DECLO (2A)(7-0) FILER (0-7)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM

(conference game) BUHL (5-2) KIMBERLY (7-0)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM

(conference game) GOODING (2-5) WOOD RIVER (3-5)

3A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-10-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Sugar-Salem 6-0 60 1ST 2 - Homedale 7-0 48 2ND 3 - Kimberly 7-0 28 4TH 4 - Weiser 6-1 23 3RD 5 - Teton 6-0 21 5TH Others receiving votes: None

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 0-0 7-0 2 - WENDELL 0-0 5-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) DECLO (7-0) FILER (3A)(0-7)

BYE WEEK NEXT WEEK WENDELL (5-3) @ DECLO

2A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-10-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Declo 7-0 59 1ST 2 - West Side 4-2 42 2ND 3 - North Fremont 5-1 36 3RD 4 - Melba 5-1 30 4TH 5 - Nampa Christian 5-2 9 N/A Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY 4-0 5-1 2 - MUTAUGH 3-1 5-1 3 - VALLEY 3-2 4-3 4 - LIGHTHOUSE 2-2 4-2 5 - GLENNS FERRY 1-3 2-4 6 - CAREY 1-3 1-5 7 - RAFT RIVER 1-4 2-4 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM

(conference game) MURTAUGH (5-1) CAREY (1-5)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM

(conference game) GLENNS FERRY (2-4) LIGHTHOUSE (4-2)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM

(conference game) VALLEY (4-3) OAKLEY (5-1)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) BUTTE COUNTY (6-1) RAFT RIVER (2-4)

1A-D1: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-10-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Oakley 5-1 59 1ST 2 - Logos 6-0 45 2ND 3 - Grace 5-1 31 4TH 4 - Butte County 6-1 30 5TH 5 - Kamiah 5-1 7 N/A Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 4, Murtaugh 2, Potlatch 1, Notus 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 3-0 5-1 2 - HAGERMAN 2-1 5-2 3 - DIETRICH 2-1 4-2 4 - CASTLEFORD 1-2 2-4 5 - HANSEN 1-2 1-5 6 - SHOSHONE 0-3 0-6 --- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) --- 0-0 2-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Castleford - 4:30 PM

(conference game) CAMAS COUNTY (5-1) CASTLEFORD (2-4)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM

(conference game) HANSEN (1-5) HAGERMAN (5-2)

FINAL FRI - 10/13/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM

(conference game) DIETRICH (4-2) SHOSHONE (0-6)

1A-D2: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-10-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Kendrick 5-0 60 1ST 2 - Camas County 5-1 46 2ND 3 - Garden Valley 6-1 30 4TH 4 - Mullan/St. Regis 6-1 27 3RD 5 - Rockland 5-2 11 5TH Others receiving votes: Hagerman 3, Council 3

