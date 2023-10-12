WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
OCT. 13th
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seven down, two to go; were in the Red-Zone. It’s Week 8 of gridiron action in southern Idaho and teams across the region are gearing up for the final push to the end of the regular season.
In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week, Twin Falls (6-1)(3-0) hosts Canyon Ridge (6-1)(2-1) for one of the more meaningful Service Bowls in this Twin Falls rivalry history. A win puts the Bruins in the drivers seat for a conference championship match up with top ranked Minico (6-2)(4-0) next week. A Canyon Ridge win means clear sailing for the Minico Spartans for the 4A Great Basin crown.
In other action around southern Idaho; Burley (2-5) looks to bounce back with a trip to Jerome (0-7), Buhl (5-2) makes the trip to undefeated Kimberly (7-0), Filer (0-7) welcomes Declo (7-0), Lighthouse (4-2) takes on Glenns Ferry (2-4), Valley (4-3) to Oakley (5-1), and Camas County (5-1) travels south to take on Castleford (2-4).
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - MINICO
|4-0
|6-2
|2 - TWIN FALLS
|3-0
|6-1
|3 - CANYON RIDGE
|2-1
|6-1
|4 - BURLEY
|1-2
|2-5
|5 - JEROME
|0-3
|0-7
|6 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-4
|1-6
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
4A: WEEK 8 ACTION
|FINAL
|GAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 10/13/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CANYON RIDGE (6-1)
|TWIN FALLS (6-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|BURLEY (2-5)
|JEROME (0-7)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Caldwell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MOUNTAIN HOME (1-6)
|CALDWELL (1-6)
|BYE WEEK
|NEXT WEEK
|MINICO (6-2)
|Vs. TWIN FALLS
4A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Bishop Kelly
|7-0
|56
|1ST
|2 - Hillcrest
|7-0
|29
|2ND
|3 - Pocatello
|3-2
|29
|3RD
|4 - Skyline
|4-3
|14
|4TH
|T5 - Twin Falls
|6-1
|12
|5TH
|T5 - Minico
|6-2
|12
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - KIMBRELY
|2-0
|7-0
|2 - BUHL
|2-0
|5-2
|3 - GOODING
|1-1
|2-5
|4 - WOOD RIVER
|1-2
|3-5
|5 - FILER
|0-3
|0-7
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
3A: WEEK 8 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|DECLO (2A)(7-0)
|FILER (0-7)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|BUHL (5-2)
|KIMBERLY (7-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|GOODING (2-5)
|WOOD RIVER (3-5)
3A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Sugar-Salem
|6-0
|60
|1ST
|2 - Homedale
|7-0
|48
|2ND
|3 - Kimberly
|7-0
|28
|4TH
|4 - Weiser
|6-1
|23
|3RD
|5 - Teton
|6-0
|21
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: None
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|0-0
|7-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-0
|5-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
2A: WEEK 8 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|DECLO (7-0)
|FILER (3A)(0-7)
|BYE WEEK
|NEXT WEEK
|WENDELL (5-3)
|@ DECLO
2A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Declo
|7-0
|59
|1ST
|2 - West Side
|4-2
|42
|2ND
|3 - North Fremont
|5-1
|36
|3RD
|4 - Melba
|5-1
|30
|4TH
|5 - Nampa Christian
|5-2
|9
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - OAKLEY
|4-0
|5-1
|2 - MUTAUGH
|3-1
|5-1
|3 - VALLEY
|3-2
|4-3
|4 - LIGHTHOUSE
|2-2
|4-2
|5 - GLENNS FERRY
|1-3
|2-4
|6 - CAREY
|1-3
|1-5
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|1-4
|2-4
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D1: WEEK 8 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|MURTAUGH (5-1)
|CAREY (1-5)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|GLENNS FERRY (2-4)
|LIGHTHOUSE (4-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|VALLEY (4-3)
|OAKLEY (5-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|BUTTE COUNTY (6-1)
|RAFT RIVER (2-4)
1A-D1: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Oakley
|5-1
|59
|1ST
|2 - Logos
|6-0
|45
|2ND
|3 - Grace
|5-1
|31
|4TH
|4 - Butte County
|6-1
|30
|5TH
|5 - Kamiah
|5-1
|7
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 4, Murtaugh 2, Potlatch 1, Notus 1
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|3-0
|5-1
|2 - HAGERMAN
|2-1
|5-2
|3 - DIETRICH
|2-1
|4-2
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|1-2
|2-4
|5 - HANSEN
|1-2
|1-5
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-3
|0-6
|--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---
|0-0
|2-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D2: WEEK 8 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Castleford - 4:30 PM
(conference game)
|CAMAS COUNTY (5-1)
|CASTLEFORD (2-4)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|HANSEN (1-5)
|HAGERMAN (5-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/13/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|DIETRICH (4-2)
|SHOSHONE (0-6)
1A-D2: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Kendrick
|5-0
|60
|1ST
|2 - Camas County
|5-1
|46
|2ND
|3 - Garden Valley
|6-1
|30
|4TH
|4 - Mullan/St. Regis
|6-1
|27
|3RD
|5 - Rockland
|5-2
|11
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Hagerman 3, Council 3
