Tanks for Watching

WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

OCT. 13th
WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS (Joey Martin))
By Joey Martin
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5WEEK 6WEEK 7WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seven down, two to go; were in the Red-Zone. It’s Week 8 of gridiron action in southern Idaho and teams across the region are gearing up for the final push to the end of the regular season.

In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz: Game of the Week, Twin Falls (6-1)(3-0) hosts Canyon Ridge (6-1)(2-1) for one of the more meaningful Service Bowls in this Twin Falls rivalry history. A win puts the Bruins in the drivers seat for a conference championship match up with top ranked Minico (6-2)(4-0) next week. A Canyon Ridge win means clear sailing for the Minico Spartans for the 4A Great Basin crown.

In other action around southern Idaho; Burley (2-5) looks to bounce back with a trip to Jerome (0-7), Buhl (5-2) makes the trip to undefeated Kimberly (7-0), Filer (0-7) welcomes Declo (7-0), Lighthouse (4-2) takes on Glenns Ferry (2-4), Valley (4-3) to Oakley (5-1), and Camas County (5-1) travels south to take on Castleford (2-4).

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - MINICO4-06-2
2 - TWIN FALLS3-06-1
3 - CANYON RIDGE2-16-1
4 - BURLEY1-22-5
5 - JEROME0-30-7
6 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-41-6
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINALGAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 10/13/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CANYON RIDGE (6-1)
TWIN FALLS (6-1)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
BURLEY (2-5)
JEROME (0-7)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Caldwell - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MOUNTAIN HOME (1-6)
CALDWELL (1-6)
BYE WEEKNEXT WEEK
MINICO (6-2)Vs. TWIN FALLS

4A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Bishop Kelly7-0561ST
2 - Hillcrest7-0292ND
3 - Pocatello3-2293RD
4 - Skyline4-3144TH
T5 - Twin Falls6-1125TH
T5 - Minico6-212N/A
Others receiving votes: Skyview 4, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - KIMBRELY2-07-0
2 - BUHL2-05-2
3 - GOODING1-12-5
4 - WOOD RIVER1-23-5
5 - FILER0-30-7
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
DECLO (2A)(7-0)
FILER (0-7)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
BUHL (5-2)
KIMBERLY (7-0)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Wood River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
GOODING (2-5)
WOOD RIVER (3-5)

3A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Sugar-Salem6-0601ST
2 - Homedale7-0482ND
3 - Kimberly7-0284TH
4 - Weiser6-1233RD
5 - Teton6-0215TH
Others receiving votes: None

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO0-07-0
2 - WENDELL0-05-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
DECLO (7-0)
FILER (3A)(0-7)
BYE WEEKNEXT WEEK
WENDELL (5-3)@ DECLO

2A: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Declo7-0591ST
2 - West Side4-2422ND
3 - North Fremont5-1363RD
4 - Melba5-1304TH
5 - Nampa Christian5-29N/A
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - OAKLEY4-05-1
2 - MUTAUGH3-15-1
3 - VALLEY3-24-3
4 - LIGHTHOUSE2-24-2
5 - GLENNS FERRY1-32-4
6 - CAREY1-31-5
7 - RAFT RIVER1-42-4
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
MURTAUGH (5-1)
CAREY (1-5)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Lighthouse - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
GLENNS FERRY (2-4)
LIGHTHOUSE (4-2)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Oakley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
VALLEY (4-3)
OAKLEY (5-1)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
BUTTE COUNTY (6-1)
RAFT RIVER (2-4)

1A-D1: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Oakley5-1591ST
2 - Logos6-0452ND
3 - Grace5-1314TH
4 - Butte County6-1305TH
5 - Kamiah5-17N/A
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 4, Murtaugh 2, Potlatch 1, Notus 1

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY3-05-1
2 - HAGERMAN2-15-2
3 - DIETRICH2-14-2
4 - CASTLEFORD1-22-4
5 - HANSEN1-21-5
6 - SHOSHONE0-30-6
--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---0-02-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 8 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Castleford - 4:30 PM
(conference game)
CAMAS COUNTY (5-1)
CASTLEFORD (2-4)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
HANSEN (1-5)
HAGERMAN (5-2)
FINALFRI - 10/13/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
DIETRICH (4-2)
SHOSHONE (0-6)

1A-D2: WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 8 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-10-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Kendrick5-0601ST
2 - Camas County5-1462ND
3 - Garden Valley6-1304TH
4 - Mullan/St. Regis6-1273RD
5 - Rockland5-2115TH
Others receiving votes: Hagerman 3, Council 3

