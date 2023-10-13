AAA says to start holiday travel plans now to avoid stress and headaches later

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’re still several weeks from Halloween but AAA says now is the best time to start planning your holiday travel plans.

AAA spokesman Matthew Conde said now is the time to book those airline tickets as it is more likely to find deals than shortly before Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

He said getting the flight schedule and itinerary in advance can help save headaches later and you can prepare your travel plans well in advance.

He said the time of day you book your flight can also help.

“You want to go ahead and book the first flight of the day. And the reason for that is you can avoid some of that ripple effect that can happen throughout the day if there is a delay somewhere,” said Conde. “Chances are your plane is already on the ground if you get that first flight out, and so it just makes for an easier smoother experience.”

Conde added if you do have to check your luggage always have a small carry-on with at least one change of clothing for all family members in case there is an issue with your luggage, or if kids spill something on themselves.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.