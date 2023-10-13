CASA collaborates with Lutherans for Life for Christmas Fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Southern Idaho Chapter of Lutherans for Life will be holding a donation drive in collaboration with the child advocacy service, CASA.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates is known for advocating for children in foster care. Lutherans for Life decided to join forces with CASA because it’s part of their mission to also provide assistance for adoption and foster care.

This donation drive is asking for gift cards with a minimum of $25 for foster teens. Both organizations are requesting Walmart gift cards, so that foster teens will not be limited to making purchases from different places.

“Alot of people get gifts for younger children in foster care, but the teens get left out, so we want to give them a gift that they can use to buy something age appropriate,” said President of the Southern Idaho Chapter, Charles “Chuck” Collins.

Donations will be collected at the door after service on Sunday, October 15th and Sunday, October 22nd at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located on Filer Avenue East in Twin Falls. Their goal is to collect at least 100 gift cards in total.

According to Collins, there’s about 30 teens in foster care, so that means each teen will receive two to three gift cards, if their goal is met. The kids will be gifted the cards as a Christmas presents.

