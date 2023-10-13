Former Boise Police Chief files $1 Million suit against current and former PD employees

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Boise Police Chief has filed a $1 Million suit alleging PD members campaigned to sabotage his career.

Former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has filed suit against a sergeant and other unnamed individuals for what Lee claims was a campaign to ruin his career and remove him of his post, according to the Boise Dev.

Current BPD Sergeant Kirk Rush had filed a suit against the City of Boise and against Lee for injuries Rush sustained during a briefing meeting where Lee used Rush as an example on how to conduct a restraining hold. Rush claims that Lee purposely tried to dominate him after the two had a disagreement with proposed changes to the department’s K-9 unit.

The former police chief is seeking $1 Million in damages on the basis that false information was spread among the department, as well as complaints filed against him within the department to remove him as chief. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked Lee to resign last fall.

According to the Boise Dev, this is just the latest in a bevy of lawsuits filed against the City of Boise, the police department, as well a current and former officers.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.