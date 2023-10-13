Advertise with Us
GRAPHIC: Dash camera captures dog attacking delivery driver

A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.
By WSVN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:09 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COOPER CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – A shocking dog attack that happened last week in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.

The driver Diana Riveros needed more than 30 stitches and has struggled to walk after what happened during the Oct. 6 incident.

Riveros said she made a grocery delivery at a home in the 8200 block of NW 30th Street in Cooper City when she noticed a billing error.

“So I went back to her house,” Riveros described.

When the door opened, a dog pushed past its owner.

“I see that video and I’m just like I don’t understand how I escaped,” Riveros said.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the content in video disturbing.

The delivery driver was knocked to the ground as the dog kept biting into her body.

“I just look up to the sky and I said, ‘God, please help me.’ And when I did that, the dog stopped,” Riveros described.

She took off running back to her car. With her phone damaged and her fingers bloody, she struggled to call for help.

“All I can say was, ‘Help me. Help me.’ I thought I was going to die,” Riveros described.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took Riveros to the hospital with bites in her leg, arm and back.

Now, she’s recovering at home physically and emotionally.

“Because every time I close my eyes, I say, ‘What did I do wrong? Why did this dog attack me?”, Riveros said.

Riveros said she also had to undergo rabies shots because the dog’s vaccinations were not up to date.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

GRAPHIC: Dog attack on delivery driver
