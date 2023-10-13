The Haunted Swamp is back in Southern Idaho for its 17th year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Mountain Ski Resort is holding its 17th year of the Haunted Swamp and is open at dark every Friday and Saturday during the month of October.

It’s a 1-mile walk through outdoor terrain that covers rivers, bridges, trees, and more. But, as the name implies, it’s more than just a scenic walk. Ghosts, goblins, zombies, and more await your arrival and try to scare you out of their swamp.

For more information on tickets and the Haunted Swamp visit the Magic Mountain Ski Resorts’s website.

To watch the full interview with Suzette Miller from Magic Mountain Ski Resort click the play button on the video above.

