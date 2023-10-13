Judge signs death warrant for Thomas Creech, Idaho’s longest serving death row inmate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Corrections served a death warrant to a man who has been on death row since January of 1983.

73-year-old Thomas Creech is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on November 8, 2023. Fourth Judicial District Judge, Jason D. Scott issued the warrant Thursday afternoon. The department has secured the chemicals necessary to carry out the execution.

Creech has been behind bars in Idaho since November of 1974, following the death of two men in Valley County. At that time, a judge had sentenced Creech to death, but his sentence was commuted to life in prison after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that death sentences must be determined by a jury.

According to court documents through the Idaho Judicial Repository, Creech pled guilty to first degree murder after killing another inmate, David D. Jensen back in 1981 while they were both housed at Idaho’s only maximum-security prison. A jury found Creech guilty of murdering Jensen and sentenced him to death later that same year.

After Creech’s 1974 murder conviction in Idaho, five years later in 1979, he pled guilty to committing another murder in Oregon in 1974, but because he was already in Idaho serving a murder conviction, the Oregon conviction was secondary.

Richard Leavitt was the last inmate that the state of Idaho executed, in July of 2012 by lethal injection.

Idaho has scheduled the execution of convicted murder Gerald Pizzuto three different times since 2012, most recently in March 2023, however the IDOC has had issues in obtaining the drugs needed to carry out the warrant. Pizzuto is the state’s second longest serving inmate on death row after his conviction and sentencing in 1986.

