Kellogg quadruple murder suspect seeks to dismiss charges citing lack of evidence

Majorjon Kaylor walks with guards into courtroom for hearing
Majorjon Kaylor walks with guards into courtroom for hearing(Krem 2 News | KREM)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLACE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The man accused of killing a family of four over the Father’s Day weekend in Kellogg is seeking to have the charges dismissed, citing lack of evidence.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor and his defense filed to dismiss two of the four counts of first-degree-murder charges against him.

Kaylor’s attorney stated that the prosecution has not provided any evidence that suggest their murders were premeditated, and that their deaths were the result of a heated argument that escalated out of control.

Essentially, Kaylor’s attorney believes the state can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the murders of the Guardipee’s were planned. The motion does not contest the murder charges for the deaths of Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith.

According to the motion, Kaylor told police he was arguing with Kenneth and Kenna Guardipee on June 18 about an alleged inappropriate incident involving 18-year-old Devin Smith, one of the victims. Kaylor reportedly told detectives he “became upset” when the Guardipee’s didn’t take his concerns seriously.

The defense is also requesting a 45-minute hearing to present evidence and oral arguments in support of dismissing the two charges.

Kaylor pleaded not guilty to all counts of first-degree murder at his arraignment in September. His trial is set to begin on Jan. 9, 2024. The state of Idaho previously stated it doesn’t intend to seek the death penalty in this case.

