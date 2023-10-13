Kimberly girls claim district championship; district soccer scores and highlights

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday wrapped up the 3A district tournament for both boys and girls.

Both teams from each side that made the finals move on to the state championship, but only one can be claimed as district champions.

Girls

#1 Kimberly: 5, #2 Sun Valley Community School: 1

The top two teams in the area meet for the third time this season.

Kimberly was looking for the three-game sweep, while Sun Valley was looking for their first win over the top-seeded squad this year.

Early in the first half, the ball was played down the middle to Cutthroats forward Mia Hansmeyer, who put the ball on frame and fired to put Sun Valley up a score.

It wouldn’t last long, however, as Kimberly forward Lydia Johns would cross the ball towards the far post, where senior Ava Wyatt would tap the ball into the back of the net to equalize.

Looking to take the lead before the half concluded, Bulldogs senior Ellie Stastny would put on an absolute show. Dribbling from near midfield, taking on four defenders, and fired in front of goal to give her squad a 2-1 lead, a magical goal.

In the second half, Kimberly would keep up the pressure.

Wyatt would bag a brace, as she found the back of the net from a tight angle.

Stastny would strike again, taking on a defender and slotting the ball past the keeper for a 4-1 lead.

The Bulldogs weren’t done yet, as Wyatt would score once again for her hat trick as Kimberly steamrolled over Sun Valley for a 5-1 win and claimed the 3A High Desert Conference title.

Despite the loss, Sun Valley will join Kimberly in the state tournament starting next week.

Boys

#1 Sun Valley Community School: 3, #2 Wendell: 1

Meeting for the third time this season after grabbing a game each, the top-seeded Cutthroats proved to be too dominant.

Sun Valley came away victorious 3-1 at home, claiming the 3A High Desert Conference title.

Despite the loss, Wendell will join Sun Valley in the state tournament starting next week.

Other girls’ soccer scores

Buhl 3, Bliss 1

Buhl will play on Saturday in a play-in game against American Falls for the state tournament. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. from Burley High School.

Canyon Ridge defeated Mountain Home in penalty kicks.

The Riverhawks will join Twin Falls in the state tournament starting next week.

Other boys’ soccer scores

Wood River 1, Mountain Home 0

The Wolverines will join Canyon Ridge in the state tournament starting next week.

Kimberly 1, Bliss 0

The Bulldogs will take on Fruitland on Saturday in a play-in game for the state tournament. Kickoff at 1:00 from Jerome High School.

