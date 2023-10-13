KMVT’s Game of the Week: The Service Bowl-Canyon Ridge vs. Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Game of the Week features one of the biggest rivalries in all of Idaho.

One town, two teams. Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge for the Service Bowl.

The Service Bowl shifts to Twin Falls High School, where the Bruins look to get a big rivalry win at home.

However, if you ask some of the Bruins’ players, some may say the matchup isn’t a rivalry at all.

“They haven’t really had any competition with us. I feel it’s another game in our road,” senior Wyatt Solosabal said. “Our rivals are Minico.”

The Bruins have only lost to the Riverhawks twice in program history, the last time coming in 2019.

Twin Falls is off to a 6-1 start, including an undefeated record in conference play.

The Bruins know they can outmatch the Riverhawks, as they look to stay the course and compete for a conference title.

“We just got studs all over, our defense is a bunch of dogs, and our offense can score however they want,” senior Zach Swensen said.

Canyon Ridge won’t go down so easily.

They also sit 6-1 on the season, however, they have a lone conference loss.

However, with one of their best teams in nearly a decade, they’re ready for the action on Friday, and won’t be phased by the opposing crowd.

“I don’t think their (Twin Falls) crowd is better than Minico’s,” junior Chris Erling said. “We’ve already dealt with the best team in the conference.”

The Riverhawks want to make a statement. For them, their crosstown rival is as big a game as it gets.

“This is the biggest game of our whole schedule. Our whole season comes leading up to this game. You can win all your games but if you lose that Twin game, it doesn’t matter,” senior Jaden Massie said. “I feel like to all our boys out here, this is our Super Bowl.”

It’s the Service Bowl. All the action begins under the lights at Twin Falls High School on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

