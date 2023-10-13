Advertise with Us
“No one eats alone” at Twin Falls High School

Final non-football event of Service Bowl week offered free lunches.
Twin Falls High School students hosted the "No one eats alone" event to close out Service Bowl...
Twin Falls High School students hosted the "No one eats alone" event to close out Service Bowl week.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It is Service Bowl day, and in the final hours leading up to the football game kickoff Twin Falls High School hosted one final event known as, “No one eats alone.”

The free lunch event was put on by students of Twin Falls High School who noticed fellow students eating alone at lunch, and they wanted to do something about it.

From there, students contacted local sponsors like Jersey Mike’s, Chick-Fil-A and Costco, to donate food items for the lunch event. The high school administration pitched in some funds as well to round out the afternoon.

In addition to the food, there were games of bean bag toss and spikeball as well as mental health resource booths set up.

This event gave students a chance to interact with both familiar and unfamiliar faces.

“Our Bruin culture is a can-do culture. If we’re going to do anything we’re going to do it with excellence and so the fact that it’s turned out to be this great and so many kids were interested, it’s not surprising to me at all. It’s just a reflection of our staff and students and how important the priority of relationships is,” TFHS Principal Nancy Jones said.

The “No one eats alone event” brought out hundreds of Twin Falls High School students for the lunch, many of whom will be in attendance for the football game between Twin and Canyon Ridge later Friday evening.

