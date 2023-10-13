Salute to Idaho Agriculture: High school livestock judging at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — FFA and 4-H clubs are scattered throughout the Magic Valley and on October 11 these groups gathered at the College of Southern Idaho’s Expo Center for a livestock judging event and that is the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

Roughly 100 students across 10 FFA chapters in the South Magic Valley District participated in the event which stretches from Castleford to Murtaugh.

The animals provided for judging included goats, sheep and cows.

FFA members were tasked with looking for traits desirable in these animals and while this wasn’t the first year CSI held this livestock judging event, but this year did have an increased emphasis on getting CSI students who attended these high schools involved.

CSI Agriculture Instructor Jaysa Fillmore spoke about the goals for this day.

“The goal of the event is for high school students in FFA to practice their evaluation skills and help them pick out the good and bad traits in livestock animals. Which will help help them as producers to be able to identify which animals they would want to keep in the herd, or ones they would want to cull. And add to their ability to critically think and evaluate those animals,” Fillmore said.

This event was not one that sends a district champion to the state tournament, but rather a chance to see what kinds of skills these kids have ahead of the state competition in June.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.