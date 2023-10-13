The Twin Falls Cowboys American Legion baseball program will have one select team this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, there will be an informational meeting about the 19U/AA Legion summer travel baseball team.

This is a terrific opportunity for all 19U Magic Valley baseball players who do not have an AA Legion baseball team offered in their town.

The Twin Falls Cowboys American Legion baseball program will now have one select team to represent the Magic Valley this upcoming summer season.

The meeting will happen this Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the Twin Falls High School cafeteria.

