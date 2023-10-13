Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

The Twin Falls Cowboys American Legion baseball program will have one select team this summer

On Monday, there will be an informational meeting about the 19U/AA Legion summer travel baseball team
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, there will be an informational meeting about the 19U/AA Legion summer travel baseball team.

This is a terrific opportunity for all 19U Magic Valley baseball players who do not have an AA Legion baseball team offered in their town.

The Twin Falls Cowboys American Legion baseball program will now have one select team to represent the Magic Valley this upcoming summer season.

The meeting will happen this Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the Twin Falls High School cafeteria.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal crash.
High speed chase in Twin Falls County ends in death
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update

Latest News

One town, two teams. Twin falls and Canyon ridge for the Service Bowl.
KMVT’s Game of the Week: The Service Bowl-Canyon Ridge vs. Twin Falls
WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 8: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
The boys and girls 4A district soccer tournaments were held Wednesday evening, which included...
Twin Falls girls and Canyon Ridge boys named conference champions; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
Phillips won her first collegiate cross country meet this past weekend with a 5k time of...
CSI’s Elizabeth Phillips named National Runner of the Week