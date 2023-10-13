Twin Falls High School set to host 26th Annual Magic Valley College Fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls High School Counseling Department and School of Finance will be hosting its 26th Annual College Fair next week, and students of all grades and everywhere in the Magic Valley all are welcome to come.

The Magic Valley College Fair is not just any college fair. This event will showcase over 50 universities and teach students how to be financially aware.

“It’s really beneficial because most people think that when you say college fair, they think it’s just colleges like their four-year degree, but there’s like other people there like the cosmetology school, there’s like army recruiters, so it’s not just degrees that they work in, its other things also,” said 11th grader, Abbeygale Campos.

Over 50 universities will be present to encourage students to pursue a high education. Some schools that will be there to speak are most of the Idaho colleges, a few from Utah, Oregon, Montana and more.

The college fair will also be a financial awareness event to teach students how to be financially prepared for college.

“Financial literacy equals financial health,” said Cierah Pratt, a senior at Twin Falls. “I feel like when it comes to being a college student, know how much dorms are, how much housing is in general, how much the specific major and minor cost, how much classes cost, student loans, having a credit card and knowing how to use said credit card.”

10 financial institutions will be present to teach students about financial literacy. Mason Ward, a senior at the high school, also said the financial literacy was the interesting part of the event.

“I been the past two years, and it was just a good event to me to understand— even if they weren’t colleges I was going to, just to know what they were about and what kind a what to expect,” said Ward.

The fair will be held Tuesday, October 17th from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Twin Falls High School, located on Filer Avenue inside the gymnasium.

