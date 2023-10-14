Drivers not following school bus safety laws, putting students at risk

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The third week in October is national bus safety week, a way for parents, students and administrators to highlight the importance of safety on and around school buses.

With the number of incidents bus drivers are seeing, it’s a good time to remind drivers the importance of obeying the rules of the road.

School bus driver Melanie Grijalva says, “I see a lot of people that are either trying to beat the red lights by going through the yellow or they’re trying to stop too late.”

Not stopping can cost a driver not only with a hefty fine anywhere from two to six hundred dollars plus court costs. It can also cost much more, the life of a student.

Something that thankfully hasn’t happened in Twin Falls County this school year but has in other parts of the country.

Sergeant Ken Mencl says, “Somebody who fails to stop for that school bus, especially if it’s a route where kids are crossing the street to get to the other side, we hear the horror stories of kids being hit. We see extreme circumstances of drivers passing on the right where the kids are getting off the bus and hitting children there on the side or coming close.”

There are steps that drivers can take to keep the roads safe for kids.

Stop when you see the flashing lights of any color, be aware of the roadways during peak travel times and plan for longer travel times.

Kimberly School District Superintendent Luke Schroeder says, “do know before and after school that it’s going to take more time to get to where you’re going and for the safety of our children and for those that are on the bus foe those that are walking that we need to be attentive, and we need to slow down, and we need to observe traffic zones.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.