East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An eastern Idaho judged has blocked the Idaho Republican Party from having a special meeting to elect the new chair of the Bingham County Central Committee as reported by East Idaho News.

This is just the latest in the legal wrangling between Bingham GOP party leaders and The Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and other party leaders.

The court action is a result from the county electing a new chair, when the previous chairman announced he was resigning from the post in July. Matt Thompson won the election, which has had a ripple effect within the GOP ranks.

East Idaho News reports that according to the Bingham County GOP, Moon inappropriately used her power and authority to negate that election

