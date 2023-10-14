Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four people lost their lives Friday, following a multi-vehicle crash in Jerome County.

Idaho State Police say it started at 7:15 a.m., when the driver of a Dodge Caravan, a 35-year-old man from Mexico, ran the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 93.

The Caravan collided with a 2006 Autocar Garbage truck that was headed northbound, driven by a 48-year-old Twin Falls man.

A 30-year-old man driving a 1993 GMC Sierra pickup stopped for the crash, but was rear-ended by a 32-year-old woman from Shoshone, who was driving a Dodge Dart.

The driver of the Caravan and three of his passengers died of their injuries, including a 33-year-old woman from Chihuahua, Mexico, a 20-year-old man from San Luis Potosi, Mexico and a 21-year-old man from Veracruz, Mexico.

Two more passengers in the van, were taken to the hospital, one a 32-year-old woman from Idaho Falls and the other, a 32-year-old man from Juarez, Mexico.

None of the occupants in the van wore a seatbelt.

The occupants of the GMC and the Dodge Dart were wearing seatbelts and took themselves to the hospital.

Lanes of travel were blocked for approximately five and a half hours.

