Sam Beus gets sworn-in by Jerome County

Samuel Beus is the newly sworn-in Jerome County Prosecutor.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:56 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome County just got a new prosecuting attorney after the former prosecutor Brad Calbo got into legal trouble back earlier this year.

Deputy Prosecutor Sam Beus was sworn-in by a district judge on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Thomas Borreson Judicial Complex in Jerome as their new prosecutor. The commissioners of Jerome County made the decision to appoint Beus after former county prosecutor Brad Calbo resigned on September 14th.

Calbo put in a resignation after pleading no contest to assault in the 4th degree and attempt to commit a class C felony in Oregon in June. Beus was appointed as assistant prosecuting attorney for Jerome County in November of 2022 and worked under Calbo. Before that, he served as deputy city prosecutor for the city of Twin Falls.

With the new title in Jerome, Beus will be up for election in May of 2024. However, he has to first move to Jerome County in order to run. He currently lives in Twin Falls County, but plans to move to Jerome County soon.

Meanwhile, the former prosecutor is currently sitting in an Oregon jail without bond after being arrested for violation of terms of release and violating a no-contact order. Calbo reached a plea deal with the Lincoln County, Oregon prosecutors last month.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

