Twin Falls Lady Bruins take first at Bugtown XC Invite

The Twin Falls Lady Bruins placed first overall with 29 points, 15 points ahead of second place Owyhee.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday afternoon, many area schools competed in the Bugtown XC Invite in Caldwell.

Saylor Erickson was second overall with a time of 19:18. Raelee Richardson was 3rd at 19:35.

Senior Brittany Garling was 5th coming in at 19:55 while Lydia Lee (20:08), and Nolan Dickerson (20:14) came in 9th and 10th respectively.

The Canyon Ridge girl’s squad competed in the race and finished eighth overall.

The Riverhawk’s highest finisher was Halle Boggess, who came in 20th with a time of 20:54.82.

The Bruins boys had their best overall performance of the year coming in second, eight points behind the number one ranked 4A team in Bishop Kelly.

Twin Falls’ Preston Dopp won the race in a time of 16:07 and his senior teammate Rusell Frampton was third finishing in a time of 16:26.

The Canyon Ridge boys finished 5th in the race with a team score of 148.

Riverhawks’ Daxin Holtzen finished 10th with a time of 17:01.90.

The district XC meet is next Thursday at Lake Walcott. The race starts at 4:00 p.m. for v varsity girls and 4:50 p.m. for varsity boys.

