Voices Against Violence: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Voices Against Violence, as always, are continuing their advocacy against violence in the Magic Valley.

According to the Idaho Coalition, in 2022, there were over 5,000 reported incidents of intimate partner violence. And as of September 2023, there were 9 intimate partner related fatalities in the state.

Over the last 40 years, Voices Against Violence has provided sanctuary for six counties within the Magic Valley through comprehensive case management, safety restoration, and empowerment through self-determination and trauma-focused care. Their headquarters located on second avenue south is also a place of refuge for those in need.

“We service more than 1,000 survivors every year,’ said Executive Director, Angel Chapman-McDavid.

The Director of HR and Administration, Kristen Marr also said that the Twin Falls shelter also helped a total of 702 victims since the start of the 2023. “51 of those were male and 636 were female, and 15 were unreported,” said Marr.

Voices Against Violence provides service to 61 clients per day in Twin Falls. This includes offering shelter, court advocacy, immigration, counseling, food boxes and more. They are the only 24/7 emergency shelter in twin falls. For more information click here.

