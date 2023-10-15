Attorneys for Thomas Creech file for clemency asking to commute his sentence

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attorneys representing Thomas Creech filed a clemency application in an effort to commute his death warrant to life in prison without parole.

As we reported on Thursday, Creech was served his death warrant by the Idaho Department of Corrections and is scheduled for execution by lethal injection on November 8, 2023.

According to Supervising Attorney for the Capital Habeas Unit of the Federal Defender Services of Idaho, Deborah A. Czuba, Creech should not be put to death based on decades of good behavior and the positive influence he has had on inmates and correctional officers.

Creech has been serving a life sentence for a double murder he committed in 1974, and the murder of an inmate he beat to death with a sock full of batteries in the early 1980′s.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.