Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Attorneys for Thomas Creech file for clemency asking to commute his sentence

Idaho's longest serving death row inmate has been served his death warrant by the IDOC.
Idaho's longest serving death row inmate has been served his death warrant by the IDOC.(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attorneys representing Thomas Creech filed a clemency application in an effort to commute his death warrant to life in prison without parole.

As we reported on Thursday, Creech was served his death warrant by the Idaho Department of Corrections and is scheduled for execution by lethal injection on November 8, 2023.

According to Supervising Attorney for the Capital Habeas Unit of the Federal Defender Services of Idaho, Deborah A. Czuba, Creech should not be put to death based on decades of good behavior and the positive influence he has had on inmates and correctional officers.

Creech has been serving a life sentence for a double murder he committed in 1974, and the murder of an inmate he beat to death with a sock full of batteries in the early 1980′s.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Pole Line Road sends three to the hospital Friday Afternoon, October 6, 2023
UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, after an an accident on Pole Line Road involving a harvest truck and a pickup Friday afternoon
It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman in final five of national competition
Fatal crash has closed eastbound Interstate 84 near Mountain Home
I84 eastbound reopened after fatal semi head on collision
Quagga Mussel treatment has begun in the Snake River Canyon
Idaho Department of Fish and Game gives fish mortality update

Latest News

Bathroom sign
Federal judge upholds Idaho’s school bathroom law, transgender students must use restroom that aligns with biological sex
Image of Annular Solar Eclipse visible in southern Idaho, captured by Jenny Kerr
Ring of Fire visible for parts of Southern Idaho
Judge Borresen honored after passing away in March
Sam Beus gets sworn-in by Jerome County
Samuel Beus is the newly sworn-in Jerome County Prosecutor.
Jerome County swears in new prosecutor